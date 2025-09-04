Washington DC [US], September 4 (ANI): Warner Bros has released the teaser of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer romance drama 'Wuthering Heights' on Thursday.

Emerald Fennell wrote and directed the film, adapted from the classic Gothic romance novel of the same name, written by Emily Brontë in 1847.

The movie stars Robbie as Cathy, Elordi as Heathcliff, Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton.

'Adolescence' fame actor Owen Cooper and actress Charlotte Mellington are also featured in the cast. Cooper is set to portray a teenage Heathcliff, the novel's antihero, whose all-consuming rage affects those around him as per the teaser.

Mellington will play a young Catherine, whose passionate and complex relationship with Heathcliff ends in tragedy.

Also set to make an appearance is Vy Nguyen as a younger Nelly Dean, who serves as the main narrator in the original novel.

The new adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights' marks the feature film debuts for Cooper, Mellington and Nguyen.

The teaser showcases the love chemistry between Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, in which the latter was also seen wearing a wedding dress.

Warner Bros shared the trailer of the movie on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOJxSjLDllS/?hl=en

The film is slated to release in theatres globally on February 13, 2026, reported Variety.

Fennell's recent work includes her breakout hits 'Saltburn' and 'Promising Young Woman.'

According to Variety, the film sparked a fierce bidding war once Robbie and Elordi were set to lead the project, with Netflix offering 150 million USD for it.

However, the filmmakers accepted Warner Bros. 80 million USD bid instead.

MRC is the studio behind financing the film, Robbie's LuckyChap is producing, and Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute 'Wuthering Heights' in theatres globally on Feb. 13, 2026.

The film is also the second collaboration between MRC, LuckyChap and Fennell after 'Saltburn' and the third collaboration with LuckyChap and Fennell. (ANI)

