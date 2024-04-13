Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Zeenat Aman, the veteran star recently took to Instagram to share a mesmerizing glimpse from the past, leaving her fans enchanted yet again.

In the captivating picture, Zeenat Aman exudes elegance with a classic bob hairstyle, her gaze piercing straight through the lens, capturing hearts with her vintage charm.

Alongside the image, she shared a candid revelation about her diverse fan base, expressing her surprise at the significant number of younger followers on her profile.

With characteristic humility, Aman posed a question to her millennial and Gen X followers, prompting them to reflect on their familiarity with her illustrious cinematic repertoire. "How many of you have actually ever seen one of my films?" she queried, acknowledging the generational bridge her art has built.

The post elicited an outpouring of love and nostalgia from fans and contemporaries alike.

Actor Sophie Choudry poured her heart out in a detailed comment, reminiscing about her admiration for Aman's iconic performances in classics like 'Don,' 'Yaadon Ki Baraat,' and 'Laawaris,' among others.

Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari, director of Aman's upcoming film 'Bun Tikki,' shared a touching anecdote about his late mother's profound connection with the actor, underscoring the indelible impact Aman's work has had across generations.

'Bun Tikki,' slated to release soon, promises to be a poignant tribute to Aman's enduring legacy.

Adding to the chorus of praise, actor Elena Tuteja expressed her fondness for Aman's cinematic opus, singling out 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' as her personal favourite.

Amidst the adulation, anticipation mounts for Aman's next cinematic outing, 'Bun Tikki,' where she shares screen space with veteran star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

The film, helmed by Ansari, holds the promise of a heartfelt narrative intertwined with Aman's timeless grace and acting prowess. (ANI)

