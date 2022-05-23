Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Zindagi channel will be available on Indian television as a DTH offering starting Monday with the iconic show "Zindagi Gulzar Hai", featuring Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

The channel is all set to launch on DTH platforms as a "value added service" airing other Pakistani fiction shows such as "Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain", "Aunn Zara" and "Sadqay Tumhare", according to a statement issued by the channel.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects said, it is a proud moment for the team to launch Zindagi across key DTH platforms.

"What started as a salient idea between a few people deeply invested in the belief of cross border cultural collaborations grew to become one of the most loved television channels in the country.

"Zindagi took its journey ahead on OTT fueling the digital consumption needs in the country, and the community of believers continued to grow. Today, we add new partners, new believers in Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H, as we take Zindagi to every corner of the country," Kejriwal said in a statement.

"Zindagi Gulzar Hai", the 2012 romance-drama which made Saeed and Khan household names in India, revolves around Kashaf and Zaroon who navigate the highs and lows of a romance through the prism of class divide and gender dynamics.

Pakistani anthology thriller television series "Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain" had Indian actor-politician Kirron Kher as the narrator. The show, directed by Angeline Malik, premiered on 27 March 2011 on Hum TV, a Pakistani channel. "Aunn Zara", a 2013 show, was directed by Haissam Hussain and featured Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt as titular warring couple. "Sadqay Tumhare" was a drama, starring Mahira Khan in the lead.

The line-up also includes this year's Zindagi Original series "Mrs. & Mr. Shameem", starring Naumaan Ijaz and Saba Qamar, which is also available on ZEE5, and many more shows.

Besides airing fiction shows, the service is all set to showcase some of the most acclaimed Hindi movies such as "Baarish aur Chowmein" (2018) featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia; Ketan Mehta's "Toba Tek Singh" (2017), based on a short story by Saadat Hasan Manto, featuring noted actor Pankaj Kapoor; "Silvat" (2016) written by Faraz Arif Ansari and directed by Tanuja Chandra with Kartik Aaryan in a leading role, "Saari Raat" (2015), a film by Aparna Sen starring her actor daughter Konkona Sen Sharma, among others.

Talking about the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Tata Play said there is a huge fan following for nuanced and author-backed storylines in India and she believes Tata Play Zindagi's content library will be a treat for the viewers who like relatable narratives.

Shruti Kumar, Head - VAS, Dish TV India Ltd., said their service aims at offering relatable, wholesome, unique, and relevant content to subscribers.

"We are delighted to announce Zindagi Active as the latest addition to our comprehensive value-added service portfolio. With this, we offer our subscribers the stories that are emotional and enthralling, series and movies that resonate with them, their families, and relationships.

"We hope to bring together people/communities beyond our country's border who share similar values, cultures, and traditions. Our Active Services brings the most appealing and relevant content to our subscribers, and the latest addition of the Zindagi Active service reaffirms our commitment towards them," Kumar added.

Zindagi goes live at 7 pm and the channel will be available on Tata Play on 154 whereas Dish TV and D2H can tune into 117.

