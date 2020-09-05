Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) Actor Amber Midthunder, best known for shows such as "Legion" and "Roswell, New Mexico", will play the lead role in indie feature "The Wheel".

The movie is being directed by filmmaker Steve Pink of "Hot Tub Time Machine" fame, reported Deadline.

Midthunder, who is also producing the movie, will star opposite actor Taylor Gray.

The story is about Albee and Walker, a couple on the verge of divorce. Married at 16, they're now 24 and miserable. Albee wants to move out, while Walker wants to make it work – no matter the damage.

The cast also includes actors Nelson Lee, Bethany Anne Lind and Kevin Pasdon.

