Los Angeles, Aug 8 (PTI) CBS All Access is working on a remote workplace comedy from "The Office" duo Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein.

The series, titled "Remote", will chronicle relates to the switch to remote office work due to COVID-19 pandemic, set around a boss who having employees work virtually and interact face-to-face all day.

According to Deadline, Silverman and Lieberstein are collaborating with Big Breakfast, a comedy banner under Silverman and Howard Owens' Propagate Content, on the project.

The show, created by Lieberstein and the Propagate/Big Breakfast team, will be produced by CBS All Access.

Lieberstein, who starred as HR executive Toby in NBC's classic sitcom "The Office", will executive produce along with Silverman and Owens.

Big Breakfast's Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey and Propagate's Rodney Ferrell also serve as executive producers.

