Entertenment News | Frank Grillo Says He is ‘outgrowing' Superheroes, No Longer Wants to Play Punisher

Los Angeles, Jun 9 (PTI) Actor Frank Grillo says superhero films don't excite him anymore and there are hardly any chances of him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Grillo, who featured as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in MCU, had once expressed his desire to play Frank Castle aka The Punisher, essayed by Jon Bernthal in the axed Marvel TV show “The Punisher”.

But in a recent interview with Uproxx website, the actor said as an artiste he has grown a lot since the time he first starred in Marvel films and playing The Punisher is no longer a part of his character wish list now.

“That's not in my trajectory now. It's not where my life is taking me anymore, and my friend Jonny Bernthal did an amazing job. My life and what I want to do is much different now, and I think I'm outgrowing that whole kind-of Marvel and superhero thing,” Grillo said.

The 55-year-old actor, who owns a production company with filmmaker Joe Carnahan, said he now wants to focus on creating original content.

“Joe and I have a really good little company in WarParty, and we're concentrating on action thrillers that are responsibly budgeted, and we're very busy, knock wood, and we'll go down the path of creating our own material and content and having a good time," he said.

