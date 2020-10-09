London, Oct 9 (PTI) "Downtown Abbey" star Joanne Froggatt will play the lead role in psychological thriller series "Angela Black".

The six-episode show, commissioned by ITV, will be produced by Two Brothers Pictures, in association with all3media International, the network said in a statement.

Harry and Jack Williams, known for their work on popular series such as "The Missing", "Liar" and "Fleabag", have penned the new show.

Froggatt will star as the titular Angela, a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life isn't all it appears to be.

"Game of Thrones" star Michiel Huisman will portray Angela's husband Olivier, while actor Samuel Adewunmi will feature as enigmatic stranger, Ed.

"Angela Black's life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs' home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

"Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills Olivier's darkest secrets," the show's official logline read.

"Angela Black" started production in London and the surrounding areas earlier this month. The makers are adhering to the industry-wide health and safety guidelines.

