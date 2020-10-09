Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar had teamed up for the first time for Uri: The Surgical Strike. It was the latter’s directorial debut for which he even won at the 66th National Film Awards for Best Director. The actor and director duo are now teaming up for the mythological drama The Immortal Ashwatthama in which Vicky would be seen essaying the role of Dronacharya’s son, Ashwatthama. In an interview with a leading tabloid, the filmmaker has talked about by when The Immortal Ashwatthama will go on floors, where the shooting will take place and also dropped a hint about the lead actor’s role and how he has to prep up for it. Aditya Dhar on Reuniting with Vicky Kaushal for Ashwatthama Trilogy: ‘He Will Give His Blood and Sweat for It’.

The coronavirus outbreak did hamper a lot of filmmakers and producers as the films couldn’t kick off as per the schedule causing a delay in its release. Talking about the shoot, Aditya Dhar revealed to Mid-Day, “Takht was supposed to wrap up by December, and we were scheduled to kick off our film by early 2021. [Despite the change in the line-up], we are sticking to the schedule; the film will go on floors by April 2021.” He also stated, “We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries.” Aditya Dhar Reveals the Reason Why He Chooses to Make a Film on Ashwatthama Despite So Many Mahabharat Characters.

Aditya Dhar also shared that Vicky Kaushal needs to train for three months for the film and will begin by February next year. He also shared that the actor have to weigh more than 100kgs. This is a totally new avatar of Vicky that one would get to watch, just cannot wait to see his look in the film!

