Los Angeles, Jul 2 (PTI) Netflix has given a second season order for Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age series "Never Have I Ever".

The series, which Kaling co-created with Lang Fisher, has been handed a second, 10-part run by the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Mid-Night Craving Is All About a Sweet Chocolatey Surprise (View Pic).

The show revolves around an academically competitive but hot-headed teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

The first season, which debuted on April 27 this year, has been lauded by the critics for its inclusivity and breaking South Asian stereotypes.

Also Read | Shirley Setia Birthday Special: The Pyjama Popstar's Cute, Unmissable Girl-Next-Door Spunk Translates Perfectly Into a Lucid Fashion Arsenal!.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star in the series.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling exec producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The show is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)