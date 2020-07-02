She rose to fame as a Youtuber, transitioning from a cover artist to a recording and performing artist and subsequently foraying into acting. Born in Daman, raised in Auckland, fondly called as the Pyjama Popstar, discovered by the Record Label Giant T-Series, Shirley juggled it, all whilst being a student and a radio jockey. Her Bollywood stint kick-started with Disco Disco for A Gentleman and Na Chah Ke Bhi for 5 Weddingz. Her award-winning original singles Tu Mil Gaya and Koi Shor coupled with her innings in the Punjabi music industry all have cemented her place as a budding artist. She was seen in the Netflix film, Maska this year and will be seen in Nikamma with Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. On the fashion front, Shirley's vibe is a perfect transition of her spunk, grasped to the T by varied fashion stylists like Kareen Parwani and Meagan Concessio. Her millennial style basket is relaxed, relatable and non-fussy. She turns a year older today. We deep-dived into her Instagram profile of 6.4 million to curate a lookbook.

Ahead, we rounded up some of Shirley's finely styled moments in a brief fashion capsule. All of these retain her signature millennial minimal chicness, a distinct girl-next-door laid-back but cute vibe coupled with wavy hair and bare minimal glam. Here's a closer look. Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani to Show Up on Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Nikamma Promotions.

The promotions of Maska saw Shirley channel a breezy chic vibe by teaming separates of a satin cropped top, floral thigh-high slit maxi skirt, pearl hoops, a half wavy updo and subtle glam.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shirley took to a rock grunge chic vibe for the Crossblade Music Festival, Pune featuring the camo set from label Mash by Malvika Shroff. Hexagonal hoops, messy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikamma promotions on Bigg Boss earlier this year saw Shirley turn to stylist Meagan Concessio and stun in a bold polka dot off-shoulder mini dress. Hoops, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a talk show, Shirley aced the street style chic vibe featuring a satin cami top tucked into a high waist bootcut denim and layered with a pink shrug. Wavy hair, subtle glam and nude pointy toes completed her look.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Shirley don a neon green-toned ethnic dress, she was styled by Kareen Parwani. Chandbalis, subtle glam and wavy hair completed her look.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Up and about shooting in Lucknow for Nikamma, Shirley took to a floral ethnic dress with a pink dupatta, earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Miss Diva 2020 saw Shirley channel a shimmery vibe with a sequinned dress, metallic boots, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani’s Netflix Film Serves a Feel-Good Dish Using a Predictable Recipe.

Shirley Setia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Effortless charm always seems to be the thriving element of Shirley's evolving fashion arsenal. Here's wishing Shirley Setia a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).