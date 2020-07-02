Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the one and only destination for celebrities to interact with their fans is via social media. Out of the many celebs quarantining at home, Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan is also one of them. The girl has been spending her lockdown time with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother, Amrita Singh. Recently, Sara also was a top trend on Twitter as she was clicked outside Aanand L Rai's office. For the unversed, the actress will be soon in Rai's film Atrangi Re. All that being, it's Sara's latest Instagram story which caught our attention. Sara Ali Khan Does a K3G on Her Pancake Stack and Karan Johar Would Surely Love the ‘Sweet’ Suprise (View Pic).

Ditching her diet, the B-townie was seen having a great time devouring a heart-shaped chocolate cake. Well, this is not the first time that Sara has treated his fans with the glimpses of her mid-night craving. As earlier, she has shared her love for Nutella, brownie, mangoes and more. Must say, the star surely has a sweet tooth. The pic shared by the actress on her Instagram story sees a cake which she has termed as the 'Just the best'. Sara Ali Khan’s Monday Brekkie Is a Sweet Combination of Brownie Along With Mangoes (View Pic).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story

All in all, let such posts keep on coming, Sara as who does not like to see some calorie-filled surprise amid the lockdown, right? Meanwhile, on the professional front, besides, Atrangi Re, the actress has Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 in her kitty. Stay tuned!

