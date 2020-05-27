Entertenment News | Paul Mescal Auctioning off His Chain to Raise Money for Mental Health Charity

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

London, May 27 (PTI) "Normal People" breakout Paul Mescal has decided to sell off the chain of his character Connell Waldron from the show to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

The Irish actor has partnered with Pieta, an Irish charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm.

"I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since Normal People hit television screens. Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up," Mescal, 24, said in a statement posted on the charity organisation's website.

"Episode 10 of 'Normal People' also touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations. I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland," he added.

The auction opened on Monday and runs until 8 June, and has already raised more than USD 23,000.

Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have become popular post the success of the BBC Three and Hulu series, based on author Sally Rooney's novel of the same name.

The series follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Mescal), as they navigate adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years at Trinity College Dublin.

