Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram and thanked his fans for their support.

The 35-year-old actor also shared a screenshot of his profile on the photo-video-sharing platform and wrote "now the force is 4 million".

"Thank you for the power," the "Baahubali" star said.

Daggubati will next be seen in the action spectacle "Haathi Mere Saathi", which was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie was scheduled to be released on April 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

