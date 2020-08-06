Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Actor Rana Dagubatti on Thursday shared a picture with interior designer fiance Miheeka Bajaj from their haldi ceremony, ahead of their wedding on August 8.

Rana, 35, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the pre-wedding festivity.

While he sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, Miheeka wore a bright yellow lehenga.

"And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," the "Baahubali" star captioned the image with a heart emoticon.

The duo made their relationship official with a ''roka'' ceremony in May this year

