Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, along with singers Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik, took a trip down memory lane to share anecdotes while remembering late composer Wajid Khan. Upcoming episodes of the popular singing reality show, "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" will pay tribute to Wajid through the late composer's songs. [Exclusive] Singer Tochi Raina Remembers Wajid Khan: 'It Has Hurt Me a Lot That He's Gone; He Was Always Smiling'.

"Wajid was a prankster in the real sense, who had a great sense of humour. His comments used to fill the room with laughter and he always had a smiling face. I have fond memories with him from all the recordings that we have had together. I remember he used to often praise and credit me for more than I deserved even when I sang a simple line. It's just unbelievable that a person like him is no more," said Alka. Wajid Khan Passes Away: Sajid Khan Shares This Unseen Video Of His Late Brother Playing Music, Says ‘Na Tune Kabhi Music Chodda, Na Music Tujhe Kabhi Chodega’.

"Thank God I didn't see him when he was unwell, because I will always remember him with the same mischievous smile and up to pulling someone's leg. Despite it all, I can still feel his infectious energy around us here," she added.

Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composer-duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42 in June.

