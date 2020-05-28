Entertenment News | Samuel Bodin to Direct Horror Thriller 'Cobweb' for Lionsgate

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) Lionsgate has announced a new horror thriller movie with French filmmaker Samuel Bodin as the director.

Titled "Cobweb", the film will be produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver via their banner Point Grey along with Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Jon Berg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bodin, best known for directing French series "Marianne", will helm the project from Chris Thomas Devlin's script which was ranked No 1 on the BloodList and made the Black List in 2018.

The story follows a boy whose parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are just his imagination.

But when he discovers the sounds are actually real, he goes on an unnerving quest to discover the truth.

"Cobweb" will be executive produced by Andrew Childs and Josh Fagen.

