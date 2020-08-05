Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Actor Viggo Mortensen is set to reteam with his "Jauja" director Lisandro Alonso for the film "Eureka".

Mortensen, 61, will play the lead in the film's first part, which will also feature French star Chiara Mastroianni and Portuguese actor Maria de Medeiros, reported Variety.

The "Green Book" star will play Murphy, a father searching for his daughter, who has been kidnapped by an outlaw, Randall.

The setting for the first part, entitled "Western", is a lawless township in 1870 on the US-Mexico border, where Murphy arrives, armed to the teeth, to corner Randall.

The film's cast also includes Rafi Pitts, Viilbjork Malling Agger and Jose Maria Yaspik.

Fiorella Moretti and Hedi Zardi of Paris-based Luxbox are producing "Eureka" and will also handle world sales.

Germany's Komplizen co-produces with Portugal Rosa Filmes, Mexico's Woo Films and Alonso's own 4L label in Argentina.

