Kajol Devgan - As arguably she is, one of the best actresses to have carved a niche on the archives of celluloid, this on-screen exuberance testifies into a volley of volatile performances. Off-screen, Kajol has traversed a long way from her days of unbothered and frumpy styles to being a fashionista. Her refined, sophisticated and mature take on all things sartorial has a gradual process. Kajol has attributed this brilliant change to a conscious, personality development, given the current prominence for celebrity fashion. Kajol's conscious decision to be a new age fashionista certainly has us piqued and her dramatic transformations include well-kempt brows, minimal makeup that highlight her strong features to the hilt, a leaner and fitter frame. With sarees being her new signature style, Kajol's well-put-together looks are courtesy of fashion stylist, Radhika Mehra.

Living by the mantra, keep it simple but significant, Kajol Devgan turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her styles from her strong saree repertoire. Kajol's saree shenanigans are a hoot. From picking up one stunning vibe after another like the florals, stripes, intricate embellishments, tassels and embroidered, here's a closer look of Kajol's saree album. Kajol Devgan’s Resort Style Is a Tropical State of Mind!

Kajol draped a striped Punit Balana saree with contrasting choker from Curio Cottage, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Kajol draped an Anita Dongre saree featuring traditional Rajasthani gota patti work with a sleeveless bow detailed blouse rounding out the look with statement earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam.

For a wedding, Kajol chose a Kajol chose apaired with matching coloured raw silk blouse. A pearl necklace from Nayirah and rings from Purab Paschim, defined eyes, nude pink lips and a delicate bindi with a soft blowout rounded out her look.

Kajol draped a Ri by Ritu Kumar black-burgundy silk satin saree featuring heavy zardozi hand embroidery work with a half-sleeved embroidered blouse, kada bangles, multi-hued choker and a bindi. An elegant updo and subtle nude makeup completed her vibe. Vidya Balan and Kajol Devgan Are a Delight, One Dazzling Ethnic Ensemble at a Time!

Kajol draped a midnight blue sequin saree by Manish Malhotra with a dainty layered necklace, sleek hair and nude lips nailed to perfection!

Kajol looked radiant in a Manish Malhotra saree teamed with jewellery by Azotiique, a chic hairdo and minimal makeup.

Kajol draped a Shivan and Narresh creation – an Italian Jersey saree featuring a luxurious sheen and a tassel border. She teamed it with a swimming full-sleeved bustier. A statement earrings, a delicate choker from Esme with glossy makeup and sleek hair completed her vibe.

Kajol draped a cotton silk chanderi saree from Torani with a matching sleeveless deep blue-toned blouse. A choker, a bracelet, a chic low-back hairdo, and minimal makeup completed her vibe.

A Raw Mango saree was complemented with a full-sleeved striped blouse, jhumkis, gajra adorned low bun and subtle glam.

Yet another Manish Malhotra saree, this time in stripes, Kajol added another sleek saree look. Kajol Devgan Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in Yellow Is the Perfect Modern Traditionalist Ensemble You Need!

Six yards of pure elegance, Kajol's style is irresistibly chic. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

