Jammu, August 23: Jammu Police in Chowki Choura, Akhnoor, have uncovered a marriage fraud nexus and arrested five individuals, including a woman who impersonated as the bride. They allegedly orchestrated fake marriage arrangements, duping victims into paying substantial sums. The investigation began after a complaint registered by the Akhnoor Police Station on August 11 under sections 318(4)/82(2)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was taken up by the In-charge Police Post Chowki Choura, Vinay Kotwal, under the close supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Akhnoor and SDPO Akhnoor.

As per the complaint, Deepak Kumar, son of Baldev Raj, a resident of Dhana Chapri, Chowki Choura, approached the complainant, Rashpal Chand, son of Chatru Ramm, a resident of Dori Dager, Chowki Choura, with a marriage proposal from outside the Union Territory and demanded Rs 3 lakh. After the marriage was solemnised, the bride, along with other accomplices, fled within two days, thereby cheating the complainant. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

Investigations revealed that the gang was operating a fraudulent nexus under the guise of a marriage bureau. The racket managed everything, including arranging the bride, priest (Pandit), and related formalities. Shortly after marriage, the bride would desert the complainant on one pretext or another. Due to social stigma, many victims refrained from reporting such incidents. However, in this case, timely reporting led to a major breakthrough. So far, five accused have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. Further arrests have not been ruled out. Hyderabad Fake IT Job Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of US Jobs, Drugged At Parties, Raped And Cheated Of Their Savings By Businessman Running Bogus Firm.

According to the Police, four more similar cases have surfaced, with two from Akhnoor and two from Nagrota, where inquiries are currently in progress. The entire investigation is being closely monitored by SP Rural Jammu & SSP Jammu. Jammu Police appeals to the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities and to promptly report such incidents to the nearest police station. This nexus primarily targets vulnerable individuals, especially those who are unable to find suitable matches or are overage for marriage.

