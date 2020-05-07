France Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 25,800

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], April 07 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in France has increased by 278 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to over 25,800, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday."Since March 1, we are mourning the deaths of 25,809 people who died from COVID-19," it said, adding that 16,237 have died in hospitals and 9,572 in retirement homes.As of now, 23,983 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals with 833 of them being hospitalized over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 3,147 people with the coronavirus are currently in intensive care units. The number of patient in intensive care units reduced by 283 over the past day, confirming the ongoing trend.So far, France has confirmed nearly 94,800 cases of the disease, while almost 54,000 people have fully recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)