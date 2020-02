Gargi College Molestation Case: 2 More Arrested

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, officials said.

On Wednesday, 10 people, aged between 18 and 25 years, were arrested in the case.

One of the accused arrested on Thursday is a 22-year-old graduate preparing for competitive exams, while another, aged 19, is working as a tele-caller in a company in the national capital.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the 'Reverie' fest and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees, who claimed that security officials stood watching when the incident took place.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

