Gerard Pique Picks Messi over Maradona

Leeds [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has picked Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona because of the Argentine's consistency.This comes despite Pique calling Maradona a 'unique player'."Maradona was a unique player in the history of football. He went through Barca and Napoli. He will be remembered forever," Goal.com quoted Pique as saying."But if you ask me to choose between Leo or Diego, I would say Messi because of his consistency and the magic he produces on a daily basis," he said.Not only Pique, but Barcelona manager Quique Setien also hailed the club's star player saying that they have not seen a player with such consistency."Messi is a great football player. He has been standing out for 15 years in every single game. That makes him different from the rest," Setien said."We have not seen a player with such consistency. I also enjoyed Maradona, Cruyff and other football players who made us love this sport," he added.Barcelona currently top the La Liga points table with 55 points, just two points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid.The club will now take on Napoli in Champions League on February 26. (ANI)

