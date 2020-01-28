Germany Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Berlin [Germany], Jan 28 (ANI): The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Germany's southern state of Bavaria on Monday, state's Heath Ministry announced, adding that the risk for the Bavarian population to be infected with the new type of virus is currently low.The infected person, who hails from Starnberg district, is "clinically in a good condition" and is being monitored in an isolated ward, the ministry said in a statement.Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka had confirmed the first case of coronavirus, involving a 43-year-old woman who hails from the Chinese province of Hubei.The virus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 80 people in that country alone, while more than a dozen other countries have reported cases so far. (ANI)

