Ghaziabad, February 1: A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district, triggering a series of blasts. According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials and employees are on the spot but as the cylinders continued to explode, the fire brigade personnel are not able to reach the truck. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj After ‘Gas Cylinder Explosion’ Inside Tent (Watch Video).

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Catches Fire

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: The blasts can be heard in the video which was shot 2-3 km away from the accident spot where a massive fire broke out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk. https://t.co/m8wTmWiHLx pic.twitter.com/PXLqfKJycC — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

Today at 4am some cylinder trucks are exploding in Ghaziabad, and Yogi ji is coming to Ghaziabad at 10am. #Gaziabaad#Bhopura#YogiForUPpic.twitter.com/2QAkdZ6Fq6 — अक्षय (@Oye_akshay) February 1, 2025

'The Fire Has Been Completely Doused'

#WATCH | Ghaziabad Fire Incident | Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal says, "Around 4.35 am we received information regarding a fire broke out in a truck laden with LPG cylinders. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police vacated the nearby houses...The fire had spread to 2-3… pic.twitter.com/0t3uKjKQOD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

"The sound of the cylinder blast can be heard for several kilometres in the vicinity," added CFO Rahul Kumar. Visuals show the blasts being heard in the video which was shot 2-3 km away from the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet. Further details on the matter are awaited.

