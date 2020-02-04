Ghaziabad: Lawyers Abstain from Work After Noon at District Courts

Ghaziabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Proceedings were disrupted at the district courts here as lawyers abstained from work after noon in protest against the filling of foundation pits for the construction of chambers and a canteen.

They also raised slogans against the administration.

A protesting advocate, Omvir Morta, said a portion on the courts premises was dug up on Monday as per a resolution passed by the newly elected Bar Association for the construction of lawyers' chambers and a canteen.

Upon getting information, the administration filled the pits in the night due which the advocates staged the protest.

The protesting lawyers also submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate with regard to their demand.

When contacted, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said a committee would be constituted to find a solution to the issue.

He said the panel would have representatives from the judiciary, police, advocates and the administration.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association has called for a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action in this regard. PTI

