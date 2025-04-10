Superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited film Good Bad Ugly has finally been released in theatres across India today. Ajith's fans marked the occasion with a grand celebration. From beating drums to dancing outside theatres, the excitement was palpable as crowds gathered for the First Day First Show. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Ajith Kumar’s Screen Presence in the Tamil Action Comedy, Call It a ‘Mass Entertainer That Works in Parts’.

Ajith's movies are like a festival for his fans, who usually gather in large numbers outside the theatres to show their love for their favourite actor at the release of his movies. Good Bad Ugly is no exception. In the visuals, Ajith fans cheer for the actor as they hold huge cutouts of him while entering the theatre. They were spotted dancing in celebration of the actor's much-awaited movie.

Ajith Kuma Fans Go Berserk Outside Theatres During ‘Good Bad Ugly’ FDFS

A huge cutout of Ajith was placed at the theatre's entrance. His fans placed a garland of red flowers around the neck portion of the cutout in a show of respect for their favourite star. Adhik Ravichandran directed the film, which stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. It was released mere months after his movie Vidaamuyarchi.

Mass Celebration for ‘Good Bad Ugly’ by Ajith Kumar Fans

The film, an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Struggles To Keep This Thriller From Running Out of Gas (LatestLY Exclusive).

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film also starred Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. Vidaamuyarchi was released on February 6.