Google Duo Gets New Feature; Can Make Group Video Calls in Chrome Soon

Google Duo (Photo Credits: Google Duo)

Washington D.C., May 9: To make the video calling experience more seamless, Google has introduced a new feature to its video calling service, Duo, which will soon let you make group video calls on the web.

The feature is rolling out as a preview in Chrome in the coming weeks, The Verge reported. In the Duo's upcoming feature, there will be a 'family mode', which lets you draw on the screen in real-time and apply Snapchat-like masks and effects on yourself. Google Duo Video-Calling App Gets 4 New Features.

'Family mode' is available if the user is using Duo while signed in with their Google account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)