Makers of the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram on Monday unveiled the film's second track "Oh My Baby" promo starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production house treated fans with song promo. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Here's a blissful melody with a blistering Coffee! [?]Swing along with #OhMyBaby [?] ~ Promo out now - Full song will be out on 13th December." Guntur Kaaram Song 'Dum Masala': Mahesh Babu's Peppy Track Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor!

View Oh My Baby Promo:

The romantic track features the chemistry of a refreshing pairing of Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu. The entire track, sung by Shilpa Rao and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, will be released on Wednesday (December 13, 2023). Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project. The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. Mahesh Babu Shows ‘The Super Stretch’ in Latest Insta Post! Guntur Kaaram Actor Explains the Benefits Behind This Workout.

"Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks. The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek of its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable." The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.