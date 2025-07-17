New Delhi, July 17: Businessman Robert Vadra is "aware" of the Directorate of Enforcement filing a prosecution complaint and naming him as an accused, along with 10 others. The Congress MP's husband is fully cooperating with the authorities, Vadra's office said on Thursday. Vadra's office has reaffirmed his innocence and termed the investigation as "nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against him," stating that the businessman is a law-abiding citizen and is cooperating with the authorities.

"Robert Vadra is aware of reports suggesting that the Directorate of Enforcement has filed a Prosecution Complaint naming him as an Accused before the Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi. As the Court is yet to even take cognisance of the matter, Vadra has not had the opportunity to examine the Prosecution Complaint," read the statement from Vadra's office. "As a law-abiding Indian citizen, Mr Vadra has always and will continue to extend his fullest cooperation to the authorities and he is confident that at the end of it all, the truth will prevail and he will be cleared of any wrongdoing," the statement read. Gurugram Land Deal Case: ED Attaches 43 Properties Worth INR 37.64 Crore Linked to Robert Vadra; Files Chargesheet Against Him, 10 Others.

Raising the allegation of the investigation being a "political witch hunt," the statement read. "The present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against Vadra. (Robert) Vadra is looking forward to the opportunity to defend himself and clear his name in Court." Earlier today, ED attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 37.64 crore linked to Vadra and his entities, as well as filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet against him and 10 others. Robert Vadra Reaches ED Office for 2nd Round of Questioning in Gurugram Land Deal Case, Priyanka Gandhi Accompanies Him (Watch Videos).

The properties belong to Vadra and his entities, including Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, officials privy to the development, told ANI. The provisional attachment order was issued on July 16, 2025, as part of an ongoing probe based on an FIR registered by Gurugram Police on September 1, 2018. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land in Shikohpur village, Sector 83, Gurugram, by Vadra's firm from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd on February 12, 2008. Authorities allege the land was acquired through false declarations and that a commercial license was subsequently obtained using Vadra's personal influence.

