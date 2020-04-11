Haryana Reports Total 162 COVID-19 Cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): A total of 162 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till date, out of which 22 were discharged, Health Department said on Friday. Meanwhile, in Gurugram the district administration has made wearing of masks compulsory for anyone stepping outside of their house. Any person found not wearing a mask will be booked under section 188 of Indian Penal Code. India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)