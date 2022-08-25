New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): In today's world, there's no doubt that playing games is a means of entertainment, fun and even some relaxation. But here's news for you, gaming doesn't just mean sitting at home and playing.

In fact, one can be out and about, be healthier and explore their surroundings all while having a good time. What's more? You can grab your friends and play too. Here's where location-based games with community engagement come into play.

These games are becoming increasingly popular across the globe as they encourage socializing and keeping one's overall health in check. Here are some ways in which playing such games is beneficial to you.

Encourages you to be more active with additional health benefits

The fundamental concept of location-based games is to have players walk around to play the game. As a result, players engage in physical activities such as running and walking while venturing outdoors to play the game.

According to various health-related studies, a person should walk at least 10,000 steps every day to stay healthy, as it increases your heart rate, strengthens the lungs, and enhances your focus, amongst many other benefits. The very nature of these games propels you to be active regardless of whether you happen to be a dedicated fitness enthusiast or not.

Be a part of a community, spend time with friends or make new ones

Location-based games require people to step out of their homes and engage with their environment through augmented reality. These games such as Pokemon GO, also have a community of players who can come together and play, give them a chance to make new friends, or even grab their friends to play the game.

It allows players to ease social isolation, enabling them to engage with people or fellow enthusiasts in their vicinity, helping people become more social comfortably and easily.

An exciting and healthy way to explore your surroundings

Breaking away from the traditional views of how games are played. Location-based games motivate individuals to step away from the comfort of their homes to go to a park or be one with nature.

You can play these games, get some fresh air and sunlight, which helps to prevent Vitamin D deficiency, and improve your health as well. These games are turning the tables by bringing people closer to nature and re-energize themselves.

Makes you feel less stressed and anxious

The very nature of these games has acutely helped children and adults who are used to isolate themselves in order to deal with their social anxiety.

According to a recent study, interacting with fellow players face- to-face has made them overcome social anxiety and develop their communication skills on multiple levels.

Improves mental health

Mental health has become a prominent topic of discussion all over the world today, where dealing with stress has become a challenge. Playing games is among the oldest tricks in the book to counter stress, and these kinds of games present the perfect opportunity to detoxify your mind.

Playing games such as Pokemon GO, an augmented reality game with location-based aspects built in, on a frequent basis help people overcome acute non-major depression, according to a recent study at the London School of Economics.

Mobile games are much more enjoyable now that location-based games have emerged because they encourage you to form a community and play together outside your home.

From getting you to socialize to staying active and exploring your surroundings. So, what are you waiting for? Make a community and have fun while getting some nature exposure and maintaining a healthy body. (ANI)

