Boby Chemmanur, a Kerala-based businessman, has been taken into custody by Wayanad police in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the complaint was lodged at the Ernakulam Central Police Station in Kochi. Honey Rose Files Police Complaint Against Businessman Boby Chemmanur Over Derogatory Remarks.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the businessman under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act. "Subsequently, the businessman was taken into custody from Kalpetta in Wayanad and is being questioned," the police said. Boby Chemmanur Sexual Harassment Case: Businessman Taken Into Custody by SIT Following Complaint by Malayalam Actress Honey Rose.

He is expected to be brought to Kochi for further investigation, they added.

Further details are awaited.

