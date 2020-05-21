Housing Society in Delhi's Pitampura Area Provide Shelter to Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As the migrant workers continue to grapple with issues of food and shelter, a society in the national capital's Pitampura area provided around 30 migrants workers with shelter, equipped with all the basic amenities.Members of the police line society have offered space in their own complex to the workers, who were asked to vacate their rooms by the landlord and have no other place to live.Speaking to ANI, Deepika Deshwal, a society member said, "Around 30 migrant labourers from Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are staying in our society. They were all engaged in construction work but with the beginning of the lockdown they lost their jobs and just after that their landlords asked to vacant the rooms because they were unable to pay the rent. I decided to take their responsibility with the help of society members.""We are providing them rooms in our locality and ration. They have been here for one month and we have decided to take care of them until lockdown gets over," she added.Rita, a migrant worker said, "My landlord asked me to vacant the room, I was doing construction work here in Delhi, I am from Jharkhand, my landlord forced me to vacant the room, I am staying here since one month."Another migrant worker from Bengal said, "I have been staying here since one month, I was hopeless when my landlord asked to vacant the room, lucky I came in contact with Deepika and she helped me. These people are helping us with food and accommodation. I am thankful to them that we got a place to live."The nationwide lockdown--imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic--has been extended to May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)