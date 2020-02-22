How Trump's Visit Will Make India a Superpower, Asks Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that American President Donald Trump's visit will not make India a superpower and the country needs human resources along with capital investment. "US President Donald Trump is coming to India in a few days, but how is that going to make us a superpower? Along with capital investment, we need human resource as well," Thackeray said at a book launch event in Mumbai on Saturday.NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also attended the event.Thackeray also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without mentioning his name, during the course of his speech by using the context of the book, which is a collection of letters written by former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Abdul Rahman Antule to his wife."The letters are written from the heart and there is a lot of difference between 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Dil ki baat' which come straight from the heart," Uddhav said.President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25.On his first day, he will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a road show with Prime Minister.He will also address the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

