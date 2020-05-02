HP Govt to Launch Employment Scheme for Urban Areas

Shimla, May 2 (PTI) Looking to revive the coronavirus-hit economy of the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to launch a programme guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban areas.

The cabinet decided to launch the Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna, under which 120 days' assured employment will be provided to people living in urban areas, an official spokesperson said.

If required, adequate training will be given to them for their skill upgrade, the cabinet decided in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

A presentation was also made regarding probable steps for the economic revival and reforms to be initiated after lockdown.

The spokesperson said thousands of residents of Himachal Pradesh had returned to their native places from other states due to the coronavirus crisis.

“They have vast experience and expertise in various fields. They will be identified and trained accordingly to provide them employment and self-employment avenues,” he added.

