Hyderabad, October 2: A seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found dead in a water tank under the Madannapet police station limits in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. The officials have registered a case and are investigating the matter, while the deceased has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem, according to officials.

"A 7-year-old missing girl was found dead in a water tank yesterday. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination," the Madannapet police said. Officials said that the deceased had come to her Grandmother's house in the area along with her mother on September 30, around 7 PM, and was found missing afterwards. Hyderabad: 2 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and a Car Driver Arrested for Kidnapping, Gang Rape and Murder of 32-Year-Old Woman.

Investigation into the case is ongoing. Earlier, in Hyderabad, a group of people allegedly assaulted a student from another community after he entered a Dandiya event with his friends at a hotel under the Panjagutta police station limits. When some people asked for his name, he revealed it, which led to the attack. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Hindu organisations had called on Dandiya event organisers not to allow people from other communities into these events, suggesting they check Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak before entry.

The Police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nehan Ali Khan, a 25-year-old engineering student. He alleged in his complaint that when he was playing Dandiya at The Park Hotel near Raj Bhavan Chilla at night on August 29, some unknown persons approached him and asked his name. As soon as he told them his name, they suddenly started assaulting him. Bhopal: Missing Girl Found Dead in Water Tank in Madhya Pradesh; Kin Demand Death Penalty for Culprits.

"He managed to escape from their clutches and reached Panjagutta Police Station with the help of the police, and later he came to know that some of the assailants were identified as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, Chandra Kanth, and others," said the FIR. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 89(2), 329(4), 115(2) r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Police have started an investigation into this incident, said the police.

