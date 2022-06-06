Actor Kriti Sanon, who was honoured with the 'Best Actress' award at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) recently took to social media to share her success with the world, by posting a picture of herself with the prestigious award. "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first Best Actress award. IIFA 2022: Video of Ananya Panday Grooving to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’ Song Is the Cutest – WATCH.

But I'm so happy that I received my first for Mimi - a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to Dinoo @laxman, Utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!" Kriti captioned her Instagram post.

In the picture, the 'Mimi' actor could be seen flashing her gorgeous smile, seemingly elated at her success. She was decked up in a vibrant yellow-coloured, ruffled gown, holding her coveted award with both hands. Kriti sported her hair in a tight bun, with matching yellow-tinged earings which complemented her look further. Her shiny bright eyes made it obvious that Kriti was extremely happy upon receiving the award.

However, Kriti's achievements do not stop here. Recently, she announced her new venture as an entrepreneur. She is making a foray into a fitness community along with 3 other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney and Anushka Nandani. Further, on the work front, Kriti has Pan-India film Adipirush, action-flick Ganapath and the horror-comedy, Bhediya and Shehzada in her kitty.

Meanwhile, this year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet and entertained with their performances. IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main night on June 4.

