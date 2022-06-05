It was a while back when Salman Khan lauded Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser and seems like he's in no mood to keep calm. As at the recently held IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi, Salman gave a shoutout to SRK's upcoming movies. In a viral video, while the context is not known, we see bhaijaan saying, "There is only man who is behind me. It is Shah Rukh Khan. He is after me for a long time as Galaxy comes before Mannat. But if you look from the other side, Mannat is way ahead of Galaxy. Pathan and our Jawan is ready." IIFA Awards 2022: Mimi Star Kriti Sanon Says ‘It Has Taken Me 8 Years To Get My First Best Actress Award’.

