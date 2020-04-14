India Issues Strong Demarche to Pakistan on Deliberate Attack on Indian Fishing Boats by PMSA

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan on a deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen onboard two fishing boats 'Omkar' and 'Mahasagar' by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on April 12 in which one fisherman was injured, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.MEA sources told ANI that India strongly condemned the 'deplorable and unprofessional act by PMSA of firing at the Indian fishing vessels and causing bodily harm to the fishermen.'India called upon Pakistan authorities to instruct its forces to desist from such heinous acts, they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)