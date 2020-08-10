Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) The Punjab Excise Department in a joint operation with the police on Monday seized 1.33 lakh litres of 'lahan', used in making illicit liquor.

The crackdown on illicit liquor makers comes days after 121 people died in a spurious liquor tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Forms Panel To Look into Grievances of Rebel Leaders After Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi.

About 1,25,000 litres of 'lahan' was recovered from Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts during raids conducted by the joint teams, a spokesperson of the Excise Department said.

A case in this regard was registered at the Harike police station.

Also Read | Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto Enrolls in Class 11, Was Mocked For Being 'Just a Class 10 Pass Out'.

During a separate raid at village Mahalam in Jalalabad, the team seized 6,500 litres of 'lahan', while another 2,000 litres was recovered from Dhani Dariya Wali village in Ferozepur, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)