Sangareddy, January 7: One person was killed while nine others were injured when an under-construction church collapsed in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police are yet to confirm the deceased's identity. According to officials, of the nine injured people, two were reported to be in serious condition.

The incident occurred within Koheda police station limits during centering work of the building. "The incident happened at around noon today. One person died in the incident, and one of the injured persons is in serious condition," Sangareddy SP Rupesh said. Telangana Stadium Collapse: Three Killed, 10 Injured After Under Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Moinabad (Watch Videos).

Under-Construction Church Collapses in Sangareddy

#WATCH | Telangana: One person died and several others injured after an under-construction Church collapsed in Sangareddy, earlier today. According to Rupesh, Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy district, "The incident took place at around 12 pm today. One person died in the… pic.twitter.com/ei5yCtUx7e — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

"Eight other people sustained minor injuries in the incident, and all of them have been shifted to the hospital," he added. More details are awaited.

