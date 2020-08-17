Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): One person was killed and at least three injured after a fire broke out at an organic chemical factory in Palghar district on Monday, according to the district collector.

A fire broke out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Boisar municipality of Palghar district this evening.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said that at the time of the blast 20 people were at work at the factory.

"15 people have been safely evacuated and 3 people are badly injured. One person died in the incident and one person is still missing," the collector said

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Andhra Pradesh BJP Asks State Govt Not to Create Hurdles in Celebrations.

The fire tenders are present at the spot and more details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)