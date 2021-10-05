Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) Ten tribal women of Jharkhand who were finding it difficult to work in Tamil Nadu due to language barriers returned to their home district of West Singhbhum on Tuesday with the help of the state government.

The women, all residents of remote areas in West Singhbhum district, had gone to Tiruppur to work in a company.

They sought help from the State Migrant Control Room under the Labour Department, a statement from the Jharkhand government said.

"Following the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the women were brought back to Jharkhand from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. All of them were finding it difficult to work there due to language problems," the statement said.

After getting information about the matter, the chief minister directed the Labour Department and Control Room to bring them back. The control room talked to the manager of the company and arranged for their return journey. All of them reached Jharkhand (Chakradharpur) on October 5, the statement said.

For the number of days that the women worked in the company, they were paid a total salary of Rs 90,200.

In June this year, 36 women of Dumka district of the eastern state, who were stranded in Tamil Nadu due to the lockdown, were also brought back from the southern state with help of the Jharkhand government.

In May the state government had rescued 26 migrant workers from the state stranded in Nepal due to the lockdown in the neighbouring country.

The government had arranged a special bus to bring them back from the Nepal border.

Last year after the first lockdown, the Jharkhand government had ensured that the first "special train" transported about 1,200 workers from Telangana to Hatia in Ranchi district.

The state government had also airlifted 60 migrant workers, hailing from the state, from Ladakh during the lockdown in May last year.

