Muzaffarnagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Ten school children were bitten by a rabies-infected dog while they were going to school in Shamli district, it was reported on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday in Jahanpur village under Kairana Police Station, when a dog with the viral disease bit the children, four of whom had to be sent to a hospital, village head Mubarak Ali said.

Sadik (4), Mahak (4), Insha (10), and Shyam (7) were rushed to a government health centre for treatment, he said.

Later, angry villagers killed the dog.

