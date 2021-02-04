Dehradun, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally increased to 96,384 on Thursday with 103 more persons testing positive for the infection while four fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,659, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, Nainital (16), Haridwar (8), Udham Singh Nagar (7), Pithoragarh (3) and Almora (2), it said.

No positive cases were reported from seven districts, including Bageshwar, Champawat, Chamoli, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi, the bulletin said.

It said that 92,372 infected people have recovered, 1,351 have migrated out of the state and 1,002 are under treatment. Meanwhile, 8,705 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state to 62,658.

