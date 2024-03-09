Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): A total of 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh arrived in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday amid the turmoil within the Congress party in the state, whose government is led by Chief Minister Sikhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A bus with Haryana's number plate arrived in Rishikesh's Taj Hotel today and the 11 MLAs, including six rebel Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs, were seen entering the hotel under a heavy security cover.

Also Read | 'Consent of Minor Girl is Immaterial': Mumbai Court Sends Man to 10 Years in Jail for Raping Teen Who Was 'in Love With Him'.

Sukhu, while speaking to reporters on Friday in Palampur said, "Some MLAs are sad. They have been kept under CRPF security. Is this how democracy will remain strong? Horsetrading weakens the democracy."

"I have just come to know through social media that they (rebel MLAs) were taken away from the hotel in Panchkula and a charter plane flew from Chandigarh airport. I don't know where it will land. This is because their family members were putting pressure on them to return," Sukhu said.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali ED Attack Case: CBI Includes Attempt to Murder Charges Against TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Two FIRs.

After they abstained from voting on the budget following their cross voting in last month's Rajya Sabha polls against party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, six Congress members were disqualified by Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Pathania had said that the six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves.

Those who voted for the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls include Congress MLAs Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma and three independent legislators- Hoshyar Singh, K L Thakur and Ashish Sharma.

The 11 MLAs landed at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Friday at around 2:40 PM, from where they left in a car towards the hotel in Rishikesh.

The development comes two days after chief minister Sukhu was in Delhi to meet the Congress top brass. According to information, the Chief Minister was in the national capital to meet the Congress High Command and give a report about the current political situation in the state.

Asked about the possible return of the rebel MLAs to the Congress party, Sukhu said on Thursday, "If one realises one's fault then that person deserves another chance." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)