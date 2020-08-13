Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) Police on Wednesday seized nearly 1,100 kgs of poppy straw from two Punjab-bound vehicles in Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two drivers and a helper, all residents of Punjab, were arrested as their attempt to smuggle the narcotic substance from Kashmir was scuttled, a police official said.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

He said a police party seized 708.4 kgs of poppy straw from a truck while checking it at Motorshed near Chenani along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.

Driver Satnam Singh and his helper Sohan Lal, both residents of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, were arrested and a case under NDPS Act was lodged against them, he said.

Also Read | Realme 6i Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Earlier during the day, the official said the police also recovered 391 kgs of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound vehicle on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and arrested a suspected narcotics smuggler.

Nirmal Singh, a resident of Malpur village of Hoshiarpur, was allegedly smuggling the contraband from Kashmir to Punjab in a dumper when the vehicle was intercepted by a police party at Balole near Bari Brahmana along the highway, the official said.

Terming Singh's arrest as a "major breakthrough" in the war against drugs, the official said 20 bags of poppy straw weighing 391.5 kgs were seized.

Singh too was booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)