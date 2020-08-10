Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI): Kerala on Monday reported 1,184 COVID-19 cases, including 41 health workers, as the death toll climbed to 115 with seven fatalities.

"Of the fresh cases detected today, 956 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 114 is not known", Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

With 784 recovering from the infection, 12,737 people are presently under treatment.

As many as 22,620 people have recovered from the disease.

The seven fatalities are from Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts, the Chief Minister said.

Of the positive cases, 106 people had returned from abroad and 73 from other states.

In two districts over 200 cases were reported-- Malappuram (255)andThiruvananthapuram (200) while Palakkad had 147, Kasaragod 146 and Ernakulam 101.

In the last 24 hours, 20,583 samples were tested.

"In large clusters in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday 2,800 tests were conducted and 288 were positive.

In Kozhikode during the last three days, 36 migrant workers tested positive," Vijayan said.

At least 1.49 lakh people are under observation and 11,876 in hospitals, including 1323 admitted today.

So far 10,00,988 samples have been tested and results of 2,829 are awaited, a government release said.

The total Hot spots as of today hastouched 531. PTI

