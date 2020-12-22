Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): As many as twelve terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

Earlier today, two local terrorists affiliated with terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces in Kulgam.

"Two terrorists of LeT surrendered during the live encounter at Kulgam. So far 12 terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year," Kumar said.

The two terrorists surrendered during the encounter at Kulgam's Tongdounu and the police recovered incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition from them.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh accused Pakistan of sending terrorists to India.

"We have got enough evidence to incriminate Pakistan for not only training people but also for sending terrorist outfits to India to disturb the ongoing District Development Council poll process," he said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps had said that Pakistan has been making efforts to misguide the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)