Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): As many as 12 trains have been cancelled, 15 diverted while 7 others have been partially cancelled after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram, East Coast Railway official said on Sunday.

"...12 trains have been cancelled...15 trains diverted and there is partial cancellation of 7 trains. We have made bus arrangements for passengers so that they are not trapped in the area...We have partially recovered (the tracks)..." Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway told ANI

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Aid of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Deceased.

"As per the information, the rear train has overshot the signal," Sahu added.

He further added that an inquiry is being conducted.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Collision Between Two Trains in Vizianagaram, Helpline Numbers Opened (See Pics and Videos).

At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.

"Six people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident," Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram said.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter)."

The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)